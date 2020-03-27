Allow DRDO, ECIL to manufacture masks: Etala Rajender

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to permit Hyderabad-based research facilities including Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture safety medical equipment including Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE), ventilators, N95 masks and other medical equipment needed n Intensive Care Units (ICU).

In a video conference with the Union Health Minister, he said that allowing such top class scientific organisations will go a long way in meeting the huge demand for safety equipment needed for health care workers, while they tend to Covid-19 positive patients.

Rajender also raised the issue of teething troubles in transporting vital goods including life saving drugs and other medical equipment between inter-state borders. The State government requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to intervene to clear such bottlenecks.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan appreciated the State government efforts in containing the novel strain of coronavirus and said the next two-weeks will be crucial in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

