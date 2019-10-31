Allu Arjun and Sukumar join hands for a film once again

By | Published: 9:28 pm

A few combinations excite the audience, the fans in particular, easily. The collaboration between Allu and star director Sukumar is going to be a festival for Arjun’s fans. A new film in the crazy combination has started with ceremonial puja on Wednesday.

After Arya and Arya 2, despite many efforts, director Sukumar could not come out with a proper script that would suit Bunny, it seems. But, the match of the duo did not lose its sheen. With quite a few powerful box office successes to boast about, the career graph of Sukumar has been pushed to the next level.

Allu Arjun, as of now, is busy finishing the film at hand, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo which is slated to release by Sankranti 2020. The opening of the new film was formally initiated and further details of the schedules, cast and the technical crew are yet to be announced. Mythri Movie Makers are set to produce the film on a very prestigious note with Rashmika as the female lead.