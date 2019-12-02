Allu Arjun faces the ire for ill-timed tweet

By | Published: 7:24 pm

One of the most popular stars of the Telugu industry, Allu Arjun found himself in an embarrassing situation when he faced the social media trolls on Monday. His hit number Samajavaragamana has clocked 100 million views on the internet.

Subsequently, Bunny has put a celebratory message and wrote,” Samajavaragamana ! Fastest Viewed & Liked Song. Thank you all for all the Love . #Samajavaragama #alavaikunthapuramuloo.”

However, his fans reacted in a different way, this time. Fans took objection for Allu Arjun’s tweet saying when the whole nation is expressing solidarity with the rape victim in Hyderabad how he is mute over the issue. Top celebrities from Bollywood and Telugu cinema industry raised their voice over the issue.

However, the ill-timed tweet from Allu Arjun did not go well with the fans. A social media user tweeted, “Your fans are ignoring the trend for the same as the situation is not good now. And you are celebrating it. Wonder who is the star and who the fan is.”

