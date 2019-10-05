Allu Arjun names his new house ‘Blessing’

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Besides doing a movie with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, Stylish Star Allu Arjun is busy with personal commitments. The latest update is that the actor is building a dream house in the city. Posting the photograph of his family — wife Sneha along with two children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, the actor named the house as ‘Blessing’.

The Bhumi puja was performed at the construction site on Thursday. The star celeb is seen holding his daughter’s hand in the photograph. After his movie Naa Peru Surya, Allu Arjun has bounced back with a slew of films. The upcoming movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has been piquing the interest of fans with latest updates.

