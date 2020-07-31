Allu Arjun remembers grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on death anniversary

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun remembered grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his 16th death anniversary on Friday.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his grandfather and penned a heartfelt note, and credited his grandfather for the position he is in today.

“I remember this day when he left us . I know more about him now than on that day … the more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts , struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema,” Arjun captioned the image, which has over 273K likes on the photo-sharing website.



Allu Ramalingaiah ventured into acting in 1953 with “Puttillu” and his last film “Jai” released a few months before his death in 2004.

In 1990, Allu Ramalingaiah was feted with the Padma Shri and in 2001 was honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.