Allu Arjun, Tabu at South India’s ‘Biggest Musical’ event

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s latest starrer Ala.. Vaikunthapurramuloo’s theatrical trailer was launched by Ace producers Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna at a glittery function held on Monday evening. Thunderous claps and fanfare marked the star-studded event which saw the presence of many celebrities from the Telugu film industry.

The trailer unleashed the spark and glitz of the film to excite the innumerable fans of Allu Arjun that thronged the stadium with love for their matinee idol. Allu Arjun, dedicated a part of his speech to his ardent fans and said that all celebrities would have fans, but he had an army. He added that he owed so much to all of them who did not make him feel the gap, despite the gap. Expressing his love for his father, Allu Arjun described him as an iconic model in his life.

“However much I achieve in my life, it will not be even half of what my father attained in his long career, spanning more than four decades, as a filmmaker. Because of his dedication, he is able to rank among the top as a peerless producer in the whole country. I told my wife that even if I earn boundless wealth, I still prefer to live along with my father under one roof. My grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah garu won the Padma Shri award. My father also deserves it by all means. I express my gratitude for Trivikram garu for enriching my career with memorable hits. Producer Chinnababu garu pardoned all our follies and encouraged us. This is my third prestigious film with him. The credit of success goes only to Trivikram garu alone,” Arjun elaborated.

He made a special mention of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Kalyan Ram’s Entha Manchivadavuraa and wished everyone great success along with his film.

Allu Aravind said that it was his friend S Radhakrishna alone who shouldered the full onus of making the entire film. Veteran actor Tabu, who will be returning to Telugu films with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo after over a decade, and lyricist Sirivennela Sitaramasastry expressed their happiness for their association with the film.

Armaan, a popular name in Bollywood, sang Butta Bomma. Following his performance, he said: “Thank you Thaman sir for the song. Allu sir I am your big fan.” Samajavaragamana’s male version was sung live by Sid Sriram.

Famous percussionist Sivamani pumped in more energy into the gala through his performance, especially his solo piece. He used different forms of percussion instruments like drums, tabla, bongo and also a bucket filled with water. The audience also got to watch the film’s trailer that was full of comedy, action and some cool dance moves by Allu Arjun.

His co-star Pooja Hegde was not at the event though she tweeted the trailer of the movie. “Here you go… #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTrailer. Let’s celebrate this Sankranthi like never before at theatres, ONLY!!”

