Allu Sirish says ‘Srirastu Subhamastu’ is his most memorable film yet

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Sirish says hits and flops come and go but there is always that one film that stays memorable.

Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film “Srirastu Subhamastu”. He says it is the one film in his career that will stay memorable in every way for him.

“Hits and flops come and go. But then there will always be that one film that’s memorable in every way. For me that film was ‘Srirastu Subhamastu’,” he wrote alongside the image.

The actor recalled the time he was shooting for the 2016 film, directed by Parasuram.

“I was going through one of the toughest times in my personal life. I would beg Bujji Sir (Parasuram Petla) to keep the shoot as I dont wanna go back home or be alone. In Bujji, I found a director who taught me acting and mentored me, a friend who I could share my emotions with and a brother who is very protective of me,” he said.

The actor said he felt like he was playing himself in the film.

“Once on sets I would forget everything on my mind, even the fact that we were working. We’d be laughing, traveling and eating together every day. The character too was named Sirish, so it was all a blur for me. It felt like I’m playing myself. We shot across Hyderabad, Vizag and Kashmir with a huge ensemble cast,” he said.

Sirish then thanked all his co-stars Lavanya, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Subbaraju, Ali, Hamsa Nandini, Tanikella Bharani and every character actor for being a part of the film.

The actor also thanked the technicians and said that he was ever grateful to the film’s director Parasuram for giving him a break with the film.

“I can’t believe its been already 4 years of this film. Hoping my life is filled with many more “srirastu subhamastu” moments going forward. Thank you for all the love shown towards this film. Sweetest memories!”



The movie is inspired by the 2014 Kannada movie “Bahaddur”.