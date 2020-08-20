Telangana proves water to every household is no more a pipe dream

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Adding yet another feather to its cap, Telangana State has now been ranked number one in the country under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with an incredible 53,45,962 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs).

The figure works out to about 98.31 per cent households having functional tap connections, while only 1.69 per cent (91,777) households are in the process of getting one.

Interestingly, all others States have less than 90 per cent of tapped water connections. While Goa has been ranked second with 89.05 per cent tap connections, Haryana is placed third with 79.78 per cent tapped water connections. Gujarat was ranked fourth with 74.16 per cent households having piped drinking water connections, while the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh ranks at ninth position with just 34.71 per cent of households receiving drinking water through tap connections. West Bengal has been ranked last with just 2.05 per cent tapped water connections, preceded by Uttar Pradesh with 4.55 per cent households having drinking water connections.

Within Telangana State, the districts of Warangal Urban, Medchal Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Adilabad have achieved cent per cent FHTCs. Nirmal district which has been ranked the last has achieved 94.85 per cent FHTCs. As per the Jal Jeevan Mission statistics, the State had tap connections to less than 50 per cent households in April.

The full credit for making the State stand first in the country would undoubtedly go to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s pioneering dream project ‘Mission Bhagiratha’, aimed at providing potable water to every household in the State. The Mission Bhagiratha was implemented in the State with an estimated cost of Rs 43,791 crore. Bulk water connections have been already given to more than 23,960 of 23,968 habitations in the State.

Witnessing the success of Mission Bhagiratha, about 11 States came forward to replicate the scheme. The JJM was also launched by the Centre in 2019 on the similar lines, with an objective to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day in every household by providing tap connections in rural areas by 2024.

Less than a month ago, the JJM advised all States to study the model of Telangana State under which drinking water is being provided to every village and city household through Mission Bhagiratha. The State had successfully addressed issues pertaining to losses caused due to overdrawal of water from distribution system by installing a flow control valve with a design flow of five litres per minute at every household connection point.

