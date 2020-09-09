Already assumed charge as HCA Ombudsman: Verma

Retired SC judge comes down heavily on Apex Council members

Hyderabad: In what could be a big victory for former Indian captain and president Mohammad Azharuddin, Justice Deepak Verma, former judge of Supreme Court, has agreed to be the new Ombudsman of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

According to a letter addressed to the Apex Council members, Justice Verma even said he has already assumed the charge as Ombudsman. “I would like to make it clear that a written consent has already been provided by me vide my letter dated 02.09.2020, and from that date I have already assumed the charge of Ombudsman.

“As mentioned in my appointment letter, I am supposed to visit two times per month to the HCA, however looking at the current situation, it would not be prudent for me to travel, for the purposes of any meeting etc., I will be available through Video Conferencing through any medium suggested by HCA.”

The retired judge even said the issue of his appointment is now clear to everyone concerned. It may be noted that four office-bearers – secretary R Vijayanand, vice president John Manoj, treasurer Surender Agarwal and joint secretary Naresh Sharma – had dashed off a letter to Justice Verma and the BCCI secretary Jay Shah about the unilateral appointment made by Azharuddin.

“It is a victory for the game,” said Azharuddin, adding “I have not gone against the rules and I did not keep anyone in the loop. I want a clean administration,” said Azharuddin.

In fact, Justice Verma clarified he had perused all the bylaws of HCA before accepting this post. Taking a dig at the office-bearers, he said: “He was in receipt of emails dated 03.09.2020 and 06.09.2020 (addressed to me from Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer of HCA) wherein they have stated that no approval or consent was taken by them, before sending me the Appointment Letter.

“I have also gone through various attachments sent along with your Letter(s) mentioned above.

“In addition to the above, I have also perused HCA bylaws (Memorandum and Rules & Regulations, dated 07.01.2018) and Minutes of Meetings of the Apex Council for a better understanding of the issue. After going through Chapter V (Annual General Meeting) of the bylaws, it is clear to me that the appointment of Ombudsman is generally done at an Annual General Meeting”

“However, Section 7 of Chapter IV (1) (Management) of the bylaw also makes it clear that affairs of the Association are to be governed by the Apex Council and it shall provide strategic guidance to the Association. Section 7 further makes it clear that Apex Council shall have all the powers of the General Body and has discretion to do all the acts and things on its behalf to further the game of cricket. It further says that such power and discretion shall be subject to control and regulation of the General Body.”

In light of the above, Justice Verma said, “Apex Council has the discretion to perform and do acts which it deems necessary for proper functioning of the Association. It can be ratified later as the same is under control and regulation of the General Body, as mentioned above.

He further said: “Item 14 (l) of the Apex Council meeting dated 16.03.2020, makes it clear that a letter had been sent to me for my approval to act as Ombudsman of HCA. Relevant extract of the same has been reproduced below: The consent of the Hon’ble Justice Deepak Verma, judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, has been sought for the appointment of Ombudsman.

“In fact, the letter for my approval had been received by me from Mr R Vijayanand (secretary) himself. After receiving this letter from the secretary, I had given my oral consent to the same.”

Justice Verma pointed out that since these are unprecedented times, certain unprecedented decisions also needed to be taken for proper and smooth functioning of HCA. “In pursuance of the same, it was resolved in the meeting dated 06-06-2020 that, due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, it would not be possible to conduct an AGM as of now and the decision in this regard had been deferred till the next date of hearing.”

He was unhappy the way the office bearers were changing their stance. “It is pertinent to mention here that, all the Office Bearers had attended the above mentioned meeting themselves and had raised no objection at that point of time. I fail to understand that, on one hand you are attending the meeting(s) and approving without objection to certain Agendas, with regard to appointment of Ombudsman and on the other hand, you are writing to me saying that my appointment is illegal.” Justice Verma has urged the Apex Council members to refrain from writing such mails and letters to him, failing which appropriate action shall be taken against them.

