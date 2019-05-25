Alternate day water supply to begin in Nalgonda from June 1

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Nalgonda: Water will be supplied in Nalgonda town once in two days beginning June 1, District Collector Gaurav Uppal said on Saturday. He said several steps were being taken to ensure there are no drinking water related problems in Nalgonda.

Along with officials of Transco, Municipality and Rural Water Supply departments, the Collector inspected the RWS water treatment plant and ongoing works under Amrut Scheme at Udhaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir at Panagal and examined the measures to supply water to households on alternate days in summer season. The officials informed the Collector that 19.5 million litres a day of water is being currently supplied once in three days from the old water tank.

Uppal said that a 35 MLD capacity clear water sump, that was constructed as part of Mission Bhagiratha, was completed and would undergo a trial run within two or three days. A total of 20 MLD of water will be supplied to Nalgonda town from this facility and people would get drinking water supply every alternative day from June 1.

Under Amrut scheme, construction of eight service reservoirs and one balancing reservoir were also taken up. In addition to these, works of an Elevated Level Surface Reservoir (ELSR) at Kapuralagutta and two Ground Level Storage Reservoirs at Anneshwargutta and Bottuguda were also underway as is the work to complete construction of five other ESLRs and balancing reservoirs. “All of these will be ready in two months,” he said.

He instructed Transco officials to ensure adequate power supply for the pump sets and treatment plants of the drinking water supply schemes.

Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner Dev Singh, RWS Executive Engineer Papa Rao and others were also present.

