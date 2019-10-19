Alternative bus services run in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Adilabad: A day-long bandh call, given by striking workers of TSRTC, went off peacefully in erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday. The workers tried to shut shops by moving in bikes in some areas, but commercial establishments were closed voluntarily in many areas. No violent incidents were reported, helping officials to heave a sigh of relief. However, alternative bus services were operated, avoiding inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, police arrested leaders of BJP, CPI and Congress who extended their solidarity to the bandh and took part in the strike in the Mancherial district headquarters. They shifted them to nearby police stations. The leaders rebuked the government for failing to put an end to the agitation and not addressing the demands of the workers.

Ramanagundam CP V Satyanarayana and ACP Gouse Baba monitored the security arrangements in Mancherial district headquarters. Police force and several inspectors from neighbouring Luxettipet, Chennur and Mandmarri police stations were deployed on roads for preventing untoward incidents. Rapid Action Force’s (RAF) Vajra vehicles were also stationed for handling any eventuality at the spot of the strike.

