Alternative plan proposed for stabilising Nagarjuna Sagar Project ayacut

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Retired Engineers Association (TREA) submitted to the government an alternative plan for stabilisation of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) ayacut with Godavari waters through Seetharama Lift Irrigation project (SRLIP) from Dummugudem Barrage in erstwhile districts of Nalgonda and Khammam.

Instead of constructing a 104 km long link canal (21L) from NSP to Paleru reservoir to drop Godavari water, the association said that the NSP Main Branch Canal (21 MBC) which was close to the proposed 21 L could be used to take Godavari water to Paleru reservoir with the help of six reverse lifts. In addition, the water in Munneru which was not utilised much by Telangana, could be used by constructing a barrage on Munneru on the upstream of NSP.

“The total cost of six lifts on MBC and construction of a barrage on Munneru river and its lift to NSP costs around 2700 crore. Hence with a cost of Rs 27,00 crore the entire 6,30,000 acres of Ayacut of NSP canal in Khammam and Nalgonda can be stabilised with Godavari water,” M Shyam Prasad Reddy, General Secretary of TREA told ‘Telangana Today’ adding that they would soon meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and explain their plan.

In this process, taking 21 L branch canal to SRLIP up to Paleru reservoir could be avoided by which the huge cost of land acquisition cost of canal system with heavy banking and cutting could be avoided. Instead of taking major canal, only minor canal to feed new ayacut could be run in contour to serve the new ayacut of 50,000 acres up to Munneru river. In this process over Rs 1,000 crore could be saved by avoiding big canal to Paleru reservoir, the proposal said.

The SRLIP was contemplated to lift Godavari water from Dummugudem barrage to irrigate new ayacut in erstwhile Khammam district and stabilisation of NSP ayacut of about 2,50,000 acres beyond Paleru reservoir. The work is in progress in which water is proposed to be lifted in three stages.

The report said the NSP canal system could be used for feeding Paleru reservoir by reverse lifting duly giving water to branch canals and distributaries en-route up to Paleru reservoir. In this system lot of water could be saved in evaporation and seepage losses in canal system, because detouring of canal, i.e taking canal to Paleru reservoir and bringing water through Nagarjuna Sagar project canal about 160 km could be avoided.

