By | Published: 7:39 pm

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, this American romantic comedy follows childhood sweethearts Sasha and Marcus live in the same neighbourhood. Marcus’s parents keep having her over for dinner and eventually they become the closest of friends.This friendship turns a new leaf when they both hit their teens. Unforeseen circumstances and random arguments drive a wedge between them that results in Sasha choosing to relocate.

Fifteen years pass by and Sasha becomes a successful chef in Los Angeles and Marcus lives and works with his widowed father and performs in a talented but largely unsuccessful band that only plays in his neighbourhood.This is when the fate comes into play and Sasha is asked to move back to San Francisco in order to oversee the opening of a new restaurant. Despite their initial friction, they quickly reconnect. While both of them notice when their buried feelings start to resurface, they end up dating once again.

Things take a turn for the worse when Sasha asks Marcus to leave San Francisco behind and follow her to New York in order to open another restaurant, Marcus refuses point-blank, leaving her to make the journey back alone. Though his father and bandmates urge him to go after her while trying to knock some sense into him, all that remains to be seen is his decision and its consequences.Will Marcus heed their advice and succeed in bringing back the love of his life or does this mark the end of their childhood love story? Watch Always Be My Maybe now streaming on Netflix to find out.