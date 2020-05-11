Alyte cab service of Rachakonda police receives 350 calls

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The ‘Alyte Services’ launched by Rachakonda Police jointly with Mahindra Logistics received a total of 358 calls since its launch on April 7. All the calls were attended to.

The community cab service was launched for providing non-medical emergency transport services. The services which ended on Sunday were very much appreciated by those who have utilised the service.

Mostly dialysis patients, pregnant women and elderly persons have utilised this service. Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the services of Mahindra alyte.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .