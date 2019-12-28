Amala Akkineni accepts Green Challenge

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Accepting the Green Challenge extended by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, actor Amala Akkineni planted five saplings at her residence, here on Saturday.

Amala thanked Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar for initiaiting the noble campaign and urged everyone to plant a sapling in the New Year. Later, she nominated Upasana Konidela, Vasantha Vadi, Heera Rupani and BCH team for the challenge.

