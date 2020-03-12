Amala Paul inviting love into life

By | Published: 8:51 pm

The Southern actor seems to have invited a new person into her life. After getting separated from filmmaker AL Vijay three years ago, she now appears to be in her happy space and true love seems to have healed her scars from the past. Now, Amala is again in the news as she was reportedly spotted hanging out with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh. Both have had a holiday trip recently in Bali where they have clicked some pictures.

The photos went viral on social media after the singer shared them on his Instagram account. A photo of her wearing a burkha in a busy market surfaced in social media. Later, Bhavninder deleted the pictures and made his Instagram account private.

It may be recalled that Amala, during the promotions of Aadai, gave a hint that she began a new life and she was in a relationship with a person in the movie industry. However, she did not disclose the details to disclose the identity of her boyfriend.

Amala had previously tied the knot with AL Vijay in June 2014. Just two years into their marriage, the couple decided to part ways and were officially divorced in February 2017. On the work front, Amala is filming for Lust Stories Telugu and a couple of Tamil projects titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver.

She is also playing the female lead in upcoming movie Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy. AR Rahman is composing the music for the movie. After Nani starrer Janda Pai Kapiraju, Amala hasn’t tried a straight Telugu movie, although she was featured in the Tamil-Telugu bilinguals VIP 2 and Aadai.

