Amala Paul’s ‘Aadai’ teaser goes viral

By | Published: 10:11 pm

An actor known to strike a balance between glamorous and performance-oriented roles, Amala Paul is headlining again with her upcoming film, Aadai. Twitter trends picked up the film’s teaser on their radar and had supporters awestruck with Amala’s three-second appearance in the clip. The teaser starts off with a cop addressing a worried mother about her missing daughter who had last called her in an inebriated state.

Shared on Twitter by B’town and T’town biggies like Karan Johar and Samantha Akkineni, the teaser features a quote by Jean Paul Sartre – ‘Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you’. A search team arrives at a high-rise building. The shots that follow have unique visuals by Vijay Karthik Kannan with Shakthisree Gopalan’s Oorka-style crooning in the background, setting the chilling premise for a crime thriller. In the final seconds, a startled, naked Amala Paul wakes up inside an office. After five sensor cuts, the bold Rathnakumar directorial will hit theatres in July.

Check out the teaser: