Amalgamation of heritage and culture

When someone thinks about history of Telangana, ultimately forts comes into mind like Golconda Fort, Warangal Fort, Bhongir Fort that have been featured in countless photos and documentaries.

However, there lies a Medak Fort and most of us have not heard about it. This fort, which is not to be missed when you rewind you travel diaries, is an architectural masterpiece of the bygone era, built on hillock.

A trip to this place takes nestling on the top of a hill. About one and hour drive from Hyderabad will take you to the destination. If you wish to get to the top of this fort, you need to boost up yourself as there are around 500 steps to reach place.

Methukudurgam, as the Medak Fort stands on hillock at a height of 1,450 feet. This fort believed to be built sometime around 800 year ago in Medak has great historical and architectural importance in Telangana. Within the fort is a 17th-century mosque built by the Kakatiya kings and renovated by Qutub Shahis.

The fort grabs one’s attention with its typical construction, elevated at about 90 meters height from the ground level and sprawls in 100 acres on the hilly region. The fort also houses a small lake, a barrack and a warehouse

According to Telangana tourism, the historic fort, which was graced by two great dynasties — Kakatiyas and Qutub Shahi’s is one of the main attractions of Medak. This 12th century piece of excellence has its own testimony attributing to the Kakatiyan glory during its golden reign.

It has three main entrances, the ‘Prathama Dwaram’, the ‘Simha Dwaram’ that has two snarling lions at the top of the entrance and the ‘Gaja Dwaram’, or Elephant’s entrance that has a sculpture of two elephants interlocked on both sides of the entrance. The main entrance proudly displays the double-headed ‘Gandabherundam’ of the Kakatiyas.

At the fort, one can see a 16th-century cannon that is 3.2 metres long has a trident etched on it. On the ramparts of the fort, natural rock formations were used in the fortifications. Though, there is not much left to see, it stands on a hillock and offers a good view of the district.

How to reach:

Medak fort is located in Medak town, which is accessible by road and situated at around 100 km from Hyderabad. The town has many restaurants and hotels for dining purpose. You can buy small antique pieces, toys, crafts and fruits grown in this area. Those who wish to stay a night in the town can chose hotels, which are offering accommodation to tourists.

Nearby places on you visit:

At a distance of around 70 km from Medak Fort is Singur Dam, which was built on river Manjeera. This is one of the popular tourist destinations in Telangana. The reservoir’s breath-taking sight coupled with the flora and fauna surrounding the waters is eye catching for tourists, mainly owing to its location in the rural belt which makes it more pleasant and adorable.

A ride for 20 km from Medak bus station, takes you to the temple of Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani. This is one of the popular pilgrimage sites to visit around Medak. Built in 12th century, Edupayalu temple is one of the powerful temples in Telangana. The temple is also known for Jatara, a three-day festival celebrated during Shivaratri.

On your trip to Medak, you should also see Medak Cathedral, one of the largest churches in India. It is biggest landmarks of the region and a major tourist draw in the district. It is famous not because it can hold a large congregation of devotees, but it also well known for its beautifully stained glass paintings, which adorn the structure.

What do visitors say?

The fort looks great and offers a view of the city from the top of hillock. Until my visit, I do not know that there was a fort amid busy Medak town. Even though it is not a big fort, a wall covered with green creepers makes its alluring.

Vinith Kumar

Warangal

We were searching for good places to visit in this district, when we planned a trip to Medak Church. Suddenly, we came to know about Medak fort. From the top of the fort, the whole Madak town can be seen like a view from the bird eye

A Joseph

Hyderabad

It is a beautiful fort to climb and have a fun with our gangs. It is a must visit place as the view of the town from the top of hills is exciting. Though, it was small, we could able to see the ancient architecture.

Prathima Naidu

Medak

