Amalraj – From Ammuguda to Indian captain

Hyderabad: From Ammuguda in Secunderabad Cantonment to Indian captain. That one can describe in nutshell about Victor Amalraj, the busy and fleet-footed midfielder of the late 70s and 80s. The 59-year-old, now DGM (public relations) in Food Corporation of India in Hyderabad, was one of the few successful players to lead the Big Three – Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan – in the Kolkata League and also the Indian team. “I had the proud privilege to lead the three big clubs of Kolkata and of course leading the Indian team was one of the high points of my career,” said Amalraj.

With sport in his blood as his father late Victor played hockey and cricket while his brother John was a distinguished football player. Amalraj followed in his brother’s footsteps. Football was one of the popular games in Cantonment. He often heard the wonderful stories of Patricks, Peter Thangaraj, Kannan, Balramdas, all big-time internationals of the 50s and 60s. “Late Patricks was the first big player from Cantonment as he played for India in 1954 Manila Asian Games. Football was played in small streets of Trimugherry, Bolarum, Ammuguda, Kamalanagar, JJ Nagar. There were numerous tournaments and many young children played in these tournaments. My brother John was a mentor for me. He told me to be a midfielder as he felt that I read the game well and I was good in supplying the passes to the forwards. I also felt that a midfielder plays a big role in a game like football.”

Having learnt the nuances of the game from his brother John, Amalraj began to catch the attention with his exemplary game in the midfield. Apart from his intelligent passes, he even had the knack of scoring goals. His first big breakthrough came in 1976 when he represented Andhra Pradesh in the junior Nationals in Jammu & Kashmir and in the final they beat the formidable Bengal 1-0. Amalraj struck the lone goal. “There was tremendous reception on our return to Hyderabad. The AP Sports Council gave us blazers. It was a huge incentive those days.”

That performance saw Amalraj along with three others to be selected in the senior AP team. As they say, he never looked back. He played for Bolarum for two years, one year for Secunderabad Blues and State Bank of Hyderabad in the local leagues before he made that big move at the age of 18 years in 1978. “I had got an offer from South Central Railway but my brother John insisted that I should go to Kolkata where I had a good future as Calcutta was regarded as Mecca of Indian football those days. I straightaway made my debut for Mohammedans. I was very fortunate that the club had five Hyderabad players – Mohd Habib, Sajjad, Latiffudin, Habib Khan and Mehmood. That was a calming influence for a young player like me.”

Amalraj began to make tremendous mark in front of the huge and fanatic crowd. “My brother told me to focus on game and the rest will follow. I began to adjust to the huge noise and cacophony of the 80,000 crowd in Eden Gardens. There were a lot of superstitions surrounding all big matches. It was a different challenge.”

The Hyderabad star was a terrific draw and it was no wonder in his 14 years stint in Kolkata league, he played and led Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. “I always got crucial goals for all these teams, either in the league, IFA Shield, DCM Cup, Rovers Cup, Strafford Cup and other tournaments.”

He earned Indian colours in 1981 in the President’s Cup in North Korea and got the opportunity to lead the country in President’s Cup in Dhaka in 1983. He last played for Mohammedans in 1990 before returning home the next year.

