Aman bowls DC to title triumph in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: Aman Upadhyay returned with impressive bowling figures of 5/24 as Deccan Chronicle thrashed BDL by eight wickets to emerge champions in the A1 & A2 division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Saturday.

Vidyanand Reddy also chipped in with 3/22 as BDL were skittled out for a paltry 121 in 25.2 overs. In reply, A Varun Goud scored an unbeaten 67 as Deccan Chronicle reached home in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Final: BDL 121 in 25.2 overs (Aman Upadhyay 5/24, Vidyanand Reddy 3/22) lost to Deccan Chronicle 122/2 in 18.4 overs (A Varun Goud 67no).