Aman, Nikhat bag top honours in Table Tennis tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Aman Balgu from CRSCB and Nikhat Banu from RBI took the top honours clinching men’s and women’s singles titles at the 33rd St Paul’s Annual Telangana State Ranking and Inter-School Table Tennis tournament at the St Paul’s High School on Monday.

In the men’s final, Aman staved off a stiff resistance from LBS’ Mohd Ali to eke out a 4-3 victory. In the women’s category, experienced campaigner Nikhat Banu, who was a former trainee from GSM, defeated Varun Jaiswal, who trains at GSM, 4-2 to clinch the title.

In the youth boys, GTTA’s S Fidel R Snehit downed Amaan Ur Rahman 4-1 while in the girls category. Varuni Jaiswal made amends for her loss in women’s category by clinching youth girls title with a 4-2 win over G Pranitha from HVS.

Results:

Men Finals: Aman Balgu (CRSCB) bt Mohd Ali (LBS) (4-3) 13-11,9-11,11-8,13-15,4-11,12-10,12-10; Semis: Aman Balgu bt SFR Snehit (4-2) 8-11,11-9,12-10,7-11,11-4,11-8; Mohd Ali (LBS) bt Amaan Ur Rahman AVSC) (4-3) 11-7,11-4,11-7,9-11,10-12,12-10,11-5;

Women Final: Nikhat Banu (RBI) bt Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) (4-2) 11-7,11-9.11-6,5-11,5-11,12-10; Semis: Nikhat Banu bt M Mounica (GSM) (4-2) 11-3, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9; Varuni Jaiswal bt G Pranitha (HVS) (4-2) 4-11, 15-13,6-11,11-5, 11-9,11-8;

Youth Boys Final: SFR Snehit (GTTA) bt Amaan Ur Rahman (4-1) 11-6,7-11,11-7,11-4,11-9; Semis: SFR Snehit bt Arvind (AWA) (4-0) 12-10,11-7,11-6,11-8; Amaan Ur- Rahman bt Mohd Ali (LBS) (4-2) 11-6, 11-8, 9-11,13-11,14-12, 11-5;

Youth Girls Final: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt G Pranitha (HVS) (4-2) 8-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3.

Junior Boys Final: Kesavan Kannan (MLR) bt B Varun Shankar (GTTA) (4-2) 8-11,11-9,5-11,11-9,12-10,11-7.

