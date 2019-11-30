Aman to lead Hyd under-16

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Aman Rao will lead the Hyderabad team against Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals of the all India Vijay Hazare under-16 cricket tournament, to be played at Gymkhana grounds from December 2. The Kiran Kumar-coached Hyderabad had finished champions in the seven-team South Zone tournament and qualified directly to the quarterfinals.

Team: Aman Rao (captain), Mayank Gupta, Avinish Rao, Abhishek Murugan, Dheeraj Goud, Rishit Reddy, Ashwad Rajiv, Pranav Varma, Nitin Sai Yadav, Arnav Kothapalli, Yash Dubey, Pattapu Raghav, Rohit Reddy, Arbaaz Baig, K Agarwal and A Vignesh Reddy.

Coach: Kiran Kumar, Assistant coach: Vamsi Rao; Trainer: Madhu; Physio: Chanakya

