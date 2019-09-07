Aman, Varun star in DC’s title triumph in Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Aman Upadhyay returned with impressive bowling figures of 5/24 while Varun Goud hit an unbeaten 67 as Deccan Chronicle thrashed BDL by eight wickets in the final to emerge champions in the A1 & A2 division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Saturday.

Batting first, BDL team lost wickets at regular intervals and were skittled out for a paltry 121 in 25.2 overs after being placed at 48/1 in 11 overs. DC bowlers Vidyanand Reddy (3/22) and Mohd Abdul Adnan (2/23) also chipped in with crucial strikes as BDL lost their last six wickets for 38 runs.

BDL number three batsman Simha top-scored with 26 runs as Aman ran through BDL batting, picking up the last five wickets in their innings.

Chasing a modest target to victory, DC number three batsman A Varun Goud batted defiantly and stitched an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the third wicket with Pragnay Reddy to take the side home in just 18.4 overs.

BDL entered the final by defeating Evergreen CC by 17 runs while DC beat Income Tax by six wickets in the semifinal encounter.

Brief Scores: Final: BDL 121 in 25.2 overs (Aman Upadhyay 5/24, Vidyanand Reddy 3/22) lost to Deccan Chronicle 122/2 in 18.4 overs (A Varun Goud 67no).