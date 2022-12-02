Amara Raja Batteries to invest Rs.9,500 Cr in Telangana; announces Lithium Cell Giga factory

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Batteries Limited, one of the leading industrial and automotive battery majors, will invest Rs 9,500 cr in Telangana over ten years.

The Tirupati-headquartered group proposes to set a Lithium Cell Giga Factory with ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit up to 5 GWh.

The facility will come up at Mahabubnagar, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced here on Friday.

Yet another historic win for Telangana Amara Raja to setup India’s largest Lithium Ion Cell Manufacturing facility till date with an investment of ₹9,500 Cr, further reinforcing Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for EV and Advanced Cell Chemistry (ACC) Manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/z0h5BlwUyz — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 2, 2022