Friday, Dec 2, 2022
Amara Raja Batteries to invest Rs.9,500 Cr in Telangana; announces Lithium Cell Giga factory

The Tirupati-headquartered group proposes to set a Lithium Cell Giga Factory with ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit up to 5 GWh.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 04:00 PM, Fri - 2 December 22
Hyderabad: Amara Raja Batteries Limited, one of the leading industrial and automotive battery majors, will invest Rs 9,500 cr in Telangana over ten years.

The Tirupati-headquartered group proposes to set a Lithium Cell Giga Factory with ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit up to 5 GWh.

The facility will come up at Mahabubnagar, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced here on Friday.

