‘Amaram Akhilam Prema’, a love in its purest form

Ace producer Allu Arvind released the poster of Amaram Akhilam Prema on Saturday, via a digital LIVE interaction with the film’s director Edward Jonathan and producer Vijay Ram. Starring Vijay Ram and Shivshakti Sachdeva as the leads, the film also has senior actors Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar and Annapurna in key roles.

Amaram Akhilam Prema is a quintessential tale of love in its purest form. The bond between a father and his daughter stays true to its tag line of Preminchadam ante premisthune undatam...”. Speaking about the film that releases September 18 on aha, Allu Arvind said, “I am very happy that we are joining such a passionate team to take the film to the audience.

I am delighted to introduce such new talent into the industry.” The film has been written and directed by Jonathan Edwards, and produced by Vijay Ram.

