Amarnath yatra suspended till Aug 4 due to heavy rainfall in J&K

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Srinagar: The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended till August 4 as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said on Wednesday.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, 2019,” an SASB spokesperson said.

He said the India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting of stones on the Jammu and Srinagar national highway, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

The spokesperson said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days.

The yatra was suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.