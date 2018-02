Amazing Response shines in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Amazing Response worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND:

800m:

George Cross (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1200m:

3y-(Western Aristocrat/River Cree) (Deepak Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Amazing Response (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Yes Baby (Deepak Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended.

1400m:

Rahuls Pet (Deepak Singh) 1-49, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand.

Noted on Sunday

SAND:

800m:

1000m:

Mean Machine (Gaddam) & Sisco (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former to note.

1200m:

Starlight (G Naresh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/46, good.