Amazing Response, Titu shine in Hyderabad trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:50 pm 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Amazing Response, Titus, Soviet Pride and Reunion impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

Mr Shanghai (Khurshad Alam) 45, well in hand.

800m:

Mt Davidson (Deepak Singh) & 2y-(Arazan/Blue Ribbon) (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Victory Parade (App) & Horus (Kiran Naidu) 58, 600/44, former handy and finished 1L in front. Trump Star (Kiran Naidu) & Free Way (App) 59, 600/45, former maintains form. Heaven Can Wait (App) 1-2, 600/44, moved well. Mossad (RB) 1-1.5, 600/45, moved well. City Of Fusion (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Sweet Melody (Nakhat Singh) 1-1.5, 600/45, well in hand.

1000m:

Mahashakti (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Titus (Kiran Naidu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Amazing Response (Aneel) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Strategist (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Soviet Pride (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

1200m:

Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased.

1400m:

Reunion (RB) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

600m:

139-2y-Exponent (Bopanna) 47.5, moved easy. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 47, handy. 140-2y-Classy Dame (Bopanna) & Break The Ice (Nakhat Singh) 46, pair shaped well. 88-2y-Certitude (N Rawal) & Secret Command (App) 45, former in good shape.

800m:

98-2y-Committed Warrior (RB) & 102-2y-Eagle Bluff (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/45, air moved easy. 76-2y-City Of Fusion (Rohit Kumar) & 80-2y-City Of Passion (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck.

1000m:

176-2y-King Roger (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. NRI Heights (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Roll Call (RB) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, pleased. Her Legacy (N Rawal) & Flamingo Fame (App) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck.

1200m:

Ace Ace Ace (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter