Amazing Safari fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Md. Sajid-trained Amazing Safari is fancied to win the Nagamangala Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses, rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Velvet Rose 1, Star Gunns 2, Sardinia 3
2. Wind Striker 1, Good Earth 2, Green Meadow 3
3. Country’s Delight 1, Cantabria 2, Country’s Fame 3
4. Garrison 1, Thea’s Gift 2, Haloween’s Way 3
5. Hilda 1, March To Victory 2, Her Royal Highness 3
6. Amazing Safari 1, Rapunzel 2, Andermatt 3
7. Ice Dancer 1, Dancing Blues 2, Magnum Opus 3
Day’s Best: Garrison.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.