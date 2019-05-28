Amazing Safari fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Published: 12:54 am

Mysuru: The Md. Sajid-trained Amazing Safari is fancied to win the Nagamangala Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses, rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Velvet Rose 1, Star Gunns 2, Sardinia 3

2. Wind Striker 1, Good Earth 2, Green Meadow 3

3. Country’s Delight 1, Cantabria 2, Country’s Fame 3

4. Garrison 1, Thea’s Gift 2, Haloween’s Way 3

5. Hilda 1, March To Victory 2, Her Royal Highness 3

6. Amazing Safari 1, Rapunzel 2, Andermatt 3

7. Ice Dancer 1, Dancing Blues 2, Magnum Opus 3

Day’s Best: Garrison.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.