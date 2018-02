By | Published: 12:29 am 5:46 pm

The placement cell of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) conducted a campus placement drive with the Amazon Development Centre India Pvt. Ltd.

More than 50 students of final year B.A., M.A. and advance diploma courses in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Japanese were present for the placement drive. The selected students would be placed in Amazon’s Hyderabad office as Seller Support Associates or Transaction Risk Investigators.