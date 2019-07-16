Amazon developing ‘Jack Reacher’ drama series

By | Published: 2:14 pm

Los Angeles: Jack Reacher, character from Lee Child’s bestselling book series, is heading to Amazon Studios with “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

The project will be a co-production of Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television, reported Variety.

Child’s Jack Reacher is published in 49 languages and 101 territories. With more than 100 million books sold, the series has made over a billion dollars in global sales.

The book series was also adapted into two feature films with Hollywood star Tom Cruise playing the former US Army Military Police Corps officer.

The two films minted close to USD 400 million in total.

Child is also executive producing the series alongside Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producer for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the project for Skydance.