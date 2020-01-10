Amazon.in announces Amazon Great Indian Sale

By | Published: 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Sale’ will be from January 19 to 22, 2020 and the Prime members are given the previlege of a 12-hour exclusive early access starting 12 noon on January 18, according to an Amazon press release here on Friday.

Over 20 crore products in hundreds of categories will be available during the sale with sellers offering deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, large appliances and TVs.

Customers shopping during the sale will get an extra 10% instant discount on SBI Credit cards and EMI. Customers can also shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards, the press release added.