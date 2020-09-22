Amazon.in now in Telugu, other south Indian languages

Amazon customers can select their preferred language across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites

Hyderabad: In an effort to break the language barrier for online shopping and expand e-commerce access to 200-300 million customers, Amazon is launching amazon.in shopping experience in four new Indian languages – Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

With this launch, Amazon.in customers can now discover deals & discounts, read detailed product information, manage their account information, place and pay for their orders including bill payments, recharges, money transfers, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference. Amazon customers can select their preferred language across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites.

The launch follows the Hindi shopping experience that was launched in 2018. Amazon customers from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have since switched to the Hindi shopping experience. In the past five months, the adoption of Hindi shopping experience has grown by 3X.

Kishore Thota, director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India said, “We have been working on introducing multiple ways of making shopping accessible to all customers – wherever they may be and whatever the preferences may be. Following the Hindi launch with these four languages is a major milestone in that journey.”

Thota added, “This is in addition to various solutions that we introduced to reach a larger base of customers through video and voice-based experiences that make consumption of information easier and interaction a lot more natural.”

To launch Amazon.in in these new Indian languages, the company worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience in each of the languages. The team has chosen commonly used terms over translated words to make the shopping experience authentic, easily understandable and seamless for customers.

