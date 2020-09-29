Amazon launches new fulfilment centre in Tamil Nadu

The new centre will offer close to seven lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category.

Chennai: Gearing up for the festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday said it has launched a specialised fulfilment centre in Tamil Nadu, along with the expansion of an existing centre.

The expansion will contribute to the economic growth in the state while creating thousands of work opportunities for locals, Amazon India said.

The new centre will offer close to seven lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to three million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us and we are delighted to further invest and expand our infrastructure in the state. This expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base,” Abhinav Singh, Director – Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said in a statement.

The expansion in Tamil Nadu is a part of Amazon India’s recently announced plans to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites across India.