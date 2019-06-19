Amazon opens Telangana’s largest delivery center in Hydeabad

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Hyderabad: In order to improve its delivery service, e-commerce major Amazon has opened Telangana’s largest delivery station spread across 20,000 square feet in Gachibowli. This, according to the company, will improve and speed-up deliveries in not only Gachibowli area but also the surrounding region of RR district. This station is part of the 90 odd delivery centres that Amazon operates in Telangana out of which 12 are in Hyderabad itself.

Speaking at the launch of the station, Prakash Rochlani, director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India said, “Telangana is a big market for us and this can be proved from the fact that we have three fulfillment centers having 3.2 million cubic feet product storage space. In addition, we have a big assortment center in Patancheru and are serving over 500 pin codes in this State through our Amazon network.” He also added that the company has tied up 2,500 small shops like kirana stores who will help them in delivering the products to the customers and/or act as pick up points for customers.

With respect to their plans in the State, Rochlani informed that they will continue to invest in technology, skill development and logistics infrastructure as and when the need arises. Without divulging details on the exact location, he also said that the company will be planning another delivery station in Hyderabad going ahead. Amazon has close to 8,500 sellers in the State and has two sort centres in Hyderabad with 100,000 sq ft of processing capacity.

“Lot of e-commerce players are investing in logistics in Telangana and Hyderabad and that only shows that our State offers the best value proposition in terms of space and policies for logistics sector. Along with this the growing number of technology companies – both startups and big enterprises – are pushing the effort towards building a supportive ecosystem for logistic companies,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and industries department, Telangana after inaugurating the delivery station.

