Amazon Prime keen to cast Amitabh Bachchan

One of India’s leading digital content platforms, Amazon Prime, has expressed eagerness to bring Amitabh Bachchan on board in one of its shows. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed his interest to work in the digital platform and Amazon Prime have heard him.Recently, the megastar was asked whether he would be keen to explore the digital platform as an actor, to which he had replied: “I am eager to work in the digital platform.

Very nice web series are being made both in India and other countries. I would love to work in such series if someone approaches me.”The creative heads of Amazon Prime, Vijay Subramaniam (vice-president, content and communications) and Aparna Purohit (head of India Originals) seemed quite excited and expressed their eagerness to create a story that fits the megastar’s stature.

Aparna said: “Sure, we hear him! But, for us, everything begins with a good story, how passionate the storyteller is about that story and what is the best way we can translate that story on screen and then whatever it takes to make that story relevant, exciting and engaging.”Vijay added: “We would love to do something with him! It’s just (about) finding the right story that fits not only his stature but also something that is of interest to him.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan has already associated with Amazon Prime for the second season of the web series Breathe, which marks the actor’s debut in the digital platform. The second season is expected to premiere soon.On the other hand, Amazon Prime is all set to launch their youth-based reality show Skulls And Roses featuring twin brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman as the hosts.Skulls And Roses is set to premiere on August 30 on Amazon Prime Video.