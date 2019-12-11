Amazon to conduct training events for sellers across India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Amazon on Wednesday announced that it would conduct 11 dedicated workshops and training events across the length and breadth of the country. These events will be organised between December 12 and 21 to support the growth of Indian sellers in the emerging digital economy and be part of the global value chain. Through these events, Amazon aims to educate manufacturers and traders on B2C exports via the e-commerce route and enable them to sell across Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces through the Global Selling Programme.

The workshops that will be conducted in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru is expected to be attended by over 2,000 MSMEs across India. Abhijit Kamra, director (Global Selling), Amazon India, said, “We launched the Global Selling Program in India in 2015 with the aim of helping Indian businesses take their ‘Made in India’ products to millions of active customers across the globe through 12 Amazon international marketplaces across 180 countries.”

Currently, over 50,000 Indian manufacturers and traders are using this platform to sell their offerings across 12 international marketplaces. Through this program, sellers in India register themselves on Amazon’s international marketplaces like Amazon.com (USA), Amazon.co.uk (UK), Amazon.de (Germany), Amazon.ae (UAE), etc. and sell their products to customers in these countries.

