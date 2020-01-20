Amazon to create one million jobs in India by 2025

By | Published: 12:44 am 7:43 pm

E-commerce major Amazon on Friday said it plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years through investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.

These jobs are in addition to the seven lakh jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in the country.

“Amazon plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025,” the company said in a statement, adding that the jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries. Amazon.com Inc chief Jeff Bezos had on Wednesday announced $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting USD 10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

The new investments will help hiring talent to fill roles across Amazon in India. Since 2014, Amazon has grown its employee base more than four times, and last year inaugurated its new campus building in Hyderabad – Amazon’s first fully-owned campus outside the US and the largest building globally in terms of employees (15,000) and space (9.5 acres).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter