Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed’s son ties the knot in Chicago

The Valima reception was held on September 26 at Shalimar Banquets, 280 W, North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Faateh Sayeed, eldest son of Dr Ausaf Sayeed, honourable Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered into the wedlock with Asma Ahmed, daughter of Jaleel Ahmed Sageer, on September 25 at 7 pm. The wedding ceremony was held at Carlisle Butterfield Banquet, 435, Butterfield Road, Lombard, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Faateh, who holds an MBA from DePaul University, is the Co-founder and President at Sivic, a social media platform for politics that addresses civic engagement.

The wedding and Valima receptions were attended by a limited number of family and friends, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The guests blessed the perfect couple profusely for their successful married life and also congratulated Dr Ausaf Sayeed and his family on the happy occasion. Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Mrs Ausaf Sayeed welcomed the guests.

