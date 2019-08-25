Ambassador of Vietnam to India visits Nizam Museum in hyderabad

By | Published: 4:14 pm 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau visited the Nizam Museum in the city and appreciated the efforts of the management in preserving the rich heritage of Asaf Jah Dynasty.

He was accompanied by Nguyen Sy Dung, Second Secretary, Vietnam Embassy.

In the visitors book at the museum he wrote, “Very honoured and privileged to visit the Nizam Museum which showcases the big proud legacy of Nizam family. A big diamond (Kohinoor) of heritage was from India. Thank you very much for the hospitality which is integral part of Indian history”.

Najaf Ali Khan who accompanied Pham Sanh Chau during the visit said the Ambassador of Vietnam was keen to know about the food traditions of the Deccani region “He liked the Hyderabadi Biryani, Osmania biscuits and Irani chai,” Khan said.



