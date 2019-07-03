Ambati Rayudu retires from all formats of the game

By | Published: 1:50 pm

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu has reportedly retired from all formats of the game. According to sources, he has sought retirement after being ignored third time for the on-going World Cup in England.

The 33-year-old was ignored for the World Cup but later on when there were injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar he was not selected and instead Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were sent as replacements. This was the last straw that led to this latest development. He has reportedly given the letter to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). But Rayudu or the HCA official did not give any official confirmation on the retirement.

A brilliant batsman, Rayudu was in the scheme of things for India till the last year Asia Cup in Dubai and the home series against West Indies. Skipper Virat Kohli had clearly stated during the West Indies series that Rayudu was the ideal player at No.4 spot. But things did not go in his way after the Australia and New Zealand series. He had a poor run in the home series against Australia which subsequently led to his ouster from the team.

Incidentally, the Hyderabad skipper had announcement retirement from first class cricket last season as he wanted to concentrate in shorter format of the game. But his non-selection to World Cup has led his decision to retire from all formats of the game.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter