Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrates on low key profile in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The 129th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was held on low key profile in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Collectors, and other government officials organised smaller events by simply garlanding the statues and portraits of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar (BC Welfare and Civil Supplies) and Koppula Eashwar (Welfare) garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at court chowk here. Later, Eashwar participated in celebrations in Jagitial.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar opined that Ambedkar did not belong to a particular caste or religion and he was the ideology of the entire country. Ambedkar strove hard for the rights of poor, the Minister added.

