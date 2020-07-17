Ambedkar’s vision reason for progress of SC students in science: Vinod

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has said that Dr BR Ambedkar was instrumental in securing scholarships for SC students enrolled in science and technology courses in universities. He said Ambedkar had also demanded grant-in-aid to be provided to SC students to study science and technology in foreign universities .

Speaking at a national webinar on Dr BR Ambedkar and his vision for Dalit education from New Delhi as a chief guest, Vinod Kumar said that reservations proved to be the most successful instrument to ensure representation of Dalits in institutions of higher learning. “SCs have not progressed in science and engineering education. Education in art and law cannot be of much value for the scheduled castes. They will benefit more by advanced education in science and technology,” Vinod Kumar said quoting Dr BR Ambedkar.

He said that Ambedkar emphasised technical education for SCs as there is employability of students who had studied engineering and science. Technical education, being very costly, was out of the reach of the Dalits those days. “According to Ambedkar, Indian government has done a lot for improving the future of the Dalits. The SC boys were kept as apprentices in printing press or railway workshops which are under the control of the Government of India or are run by it, where there is a possibility of giving technical education to them, “he said.

NV Ramana Rao , Director , National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Tenepalli Hari , Assam university, and others attended the webinar.

