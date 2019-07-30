Ambitious Approach, Buttonwood shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Ambitious Approach and Buttonwood impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Darshish (RB) & Starwalker (RB) 47, pair moved neck and neck. Top Contender (P Sai Kumar) & Halo’s Princess (App) 47, former moved well. Sheldon (N Rawal) & Secret Command (App) 47, pair finished level. Maxwell (Rohit Kumar) & Hashtag (App) 47.5, moved together.

800m:

Farmville (RB) 1-0, 600/44, speedy. Cincia Azzurra (Deepshanker) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Linewiler (C Umesh) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Buttonwood (RB) 56, 600/42, impressed. Marina Del Rey (C Umesh) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Evon Von Brando (Jagdale) 1-0, 600/44, strode out well. Strategist (App) 1-2, 600/47, moved well. British Empress (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Solar Heights (RB) 59, 600/44, good. Call Of The Blue (App) 59, 600/44, good. Bar Et Law (Aneel) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Madonna (RB) & Royal Avenger (App) 1-2, 600/45, former finished in front. Apollo (SG Prasad) & Stepper (App) 1-3, 600/46, moved together. City Of Wisdom (Rohit Kumar) & Shivalik Sand (Kuldeep Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Super Dart (Ashhad Asbar) & Chase your Dreams (Deepshanker) 59, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m:

Ambitious Approach (Koushik) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Shiloh (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Ace Ace Ace (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, maintains form. Yours Forever (App) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form. Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Agni (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Classy Guy (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, unextended. Raajneeti (Deepshanker) & Satin Symphony (Ashhad Asbar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, former moved well. Holy Healer (Kiran Naidu) & Kimberly Cruise (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair finished level.

1200m:

Latest News (App) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, looks well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter