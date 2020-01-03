Published: 12:10 am 9:37 pm

The NDA government’s big ticket announcement on infrastructure spending, involving a commitment of over Rs 102 lakh crore in the next five years, is by far the most ambitious push to reignite growth but finding resources remains a big challenge. Going by the earlier experiences when mega infrastructure plans could not be executed successfully because of a host of hurdles, it is essential to encourage more private investment in this sector so that additional fiscal space can be created for the government. There is also a need to involve the States in formulating specific plans. In this context, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has rightly pitched for a southern corridor covering Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, on the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, to promote industrial development in the south. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) initiative, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the key focus would be on roads, housing and urban development, railways, power, irrigation, education, health, water, mobility and digital development. The success of this ambitious initiative depends on the availability of funds, given the economic slowdown and its all-pervading negative impact. As infrastructure investments as a proportion of the GDP have fallen sharply over the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2013-17), the attempt to revive the investment cycle is certainly welcome. However, considering that infrastructure investments over the past six years add up to Rs 51.2 lakh crore, doubling this over the next five years appears a tall order.

The fact that the share of the private sector in the NIP is pegged at just 22%, with the Centre and States pitching in 39% each, is clearly an acknowledgement that private funds are not forthcoming. Participation of the private sector in infrastructure projects has been a patchy affair in the past. Resistance to land acquisition, financial tie-ups, controversies over pricing, disputes stemming from the PPP model have led to projects running aground while some others becoming unviable. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s recent Financial Stability Report, non-performing assets (NPAs) continue to be very high in infrastructure lending. Already, government finances are coming under severe pressure due to the slowing economy and both the Centre and the States are likely to miss their fiscal deficit targets this year. Under these circumstances, finding resources to push the infrastructure plan will be a major challenge. Moreover, the corporate sector also doesn’t have the appetite for investment. With the lending slowing down significantly, banks are wary of such long gestation projects, which will expose them to risks of asset-liability mismatches. There is a greater need to plug loopholes in the current public-private partnership model and liberalise land acquisition procedures to encourage private sector participation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .