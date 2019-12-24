Ambrose to guide Hyderabad Ranji team?

By | Published: 12:33 am 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Disappointed with the recent performances of the Hyderabad senior team, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd Azharuddin has decided to rope in the services of West Indies’ legendary fast bowler Curtly Ambrose.

Talking to Telangana Today at the Gymkhana ground where he interacted with the Hyderabad under-23 and under-19 teams, Azharuddin said he was in talks with Ambrose and the giant fast bowler would, in all probability, join the Hyderabad Ranji team as bowling coach.

“It is all but sure that Ambrose will join the Hyderabad team. It is necessary to have a legendary fast bowler like Ambrose, who can guide the young fast bowlers of the team,” he said.

The former India captain added that Ambrose would also train fast bowlers from the other age category teams. “There is a lot of work to do to improve the standard of the game. We need to take a few drastic steps for the improvement of the game in the city.

We have the talent but these players need the right guidance to shine in competitive cricket,” the HCA president said.

Azharuddin, who spent close to four hours with the boys at the nets, gave important tips to the young players on batting and match situations.

