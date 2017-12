By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old 108 ambulance driver allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house at Saroornagar on Monday.

Mekala Nagesh hailing from Warangal district came to the city five years ago and was working an ambulance driver.

The police said Nagesh took the drastic step due to financial problems. Before killing himself, he sent an SMS to his colleagues stating that he was committing suicide, according to police.