Ambulance drivers felicitated at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals on Saturday felicitated ambulance drivers, the unsung heroes who work to give another life to trauma victims. This was part of a series of awareness programmes organised by the hospital in partnership with the Cyberabad Police, SCSC and Lions Club.

With one trauma-related death occurring in India every 1.9 minutes, deaths due to trauma exceeded those due to cancer and heart diseases combined in India. Keeping this in mind, Continental Hospitals plans to make Hyderabad emergency ready. The hospital is conducting various awareness programmes as part of this endeavour, according to a press release.

To make Hyderabad emergency ready, the hospital has already started basic life support programmes in various communities and corporates. The hospital aims to create first aid champions in these communities.

It is extremely important for individuals to be trained in basic life support. This will help in increasing the chances of survival of victims. The event saw some heart touching stories being shared by both the ambulance drivers and the victims.

