Ameerpet, the hottest place in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Guess the summer headquarters of the city. No. It is not the industrial area of Balanagar or Jeedimetla. The hottest place in Hyderabad is Ameerpet, right in the middle of the city, according to recordings by the automatic weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

For the last one week, it has been Ameerpet, also the hub of coaching centres and paying guest accommodations here, which has consistently figured in the top five hottest places of Hyderabad. Bustling with students and job aspirants who throng the coaching centres and job consultancies here, apart from shoppers who head towards shops in Maitrivanam, Ameerpet has been witnessing temperatures in the range of 43 degree Celsius for the last three days. On Tuesday, it recorded 43.1 degrees as against the day’s highest temperature, which was 43.7 degree Celsius recorded in Pashamylaram.

On Monday, Ameerpet registered 43.8 degrees, which was the day’s highest across the city, while on Sunday, the area was at the second spot with 43.4 degree Celsius, according to TSDPS.

Right from the beginning of this summer season, Ameerpet has been hot. In February, when the temperatures slowly began to climb, Ameerpet was among the top five, with a local highest of 35.1 degrees on February 13. In March, the temperatures were around 38 degree Celsius while by April, they crossed 40 degree Celsius. In May, as the summer peaks, the recordings have rarely gone below 41 degree Celsius in Ameerpet. The average temperature in the city recorded by IMD on Tuesday was 42 degree Celsius while the forecast shows that there would be isolated rains towards evenings on Wednesday.