‘Ameerpet to America’ makers unveil Bonalu song with flash mobs

By | Published: 5:00 pm 6:57 pm

An upcoming film under the direction of Bhanu Kiran Challa is ‘A 2 A’ (Ameerpet to America) which revolves around the struggles and travails of youngsters who are all eager to fly to America.

Produced by Rammohan Komanduri, the film has completed 80 per cent of its shoot in the US and is now looking for a proper release slot. The makers are promoting the movie and releasing its single tracks with a concept of flash mobs.

The makers have unveiled Bonalu song with flash mobs in the malls of Hyderabad like Prasad Imax, Inorbit and Hyderabad Central. The team is also planning to reveal the remaining songs from the movie with different themes of promotions.

‘A 2 A’ has actors such as Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Venu Madhav, Viva Harsha and features the tunes from Karthik Kodakandla.